Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya confiscated documents from the State Administrator’s Wealth Report or LHKPN belonging to the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri.

The confiscation was carried out as part of a series of investigation processes into cases of alleged corruption and extortion against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the LHKPN Firli documents confiscated covered the periods 2019-2020 and 2021-2022.

“Investigators confiscated documents or a complete summary of the LHKPN in the name of Brother FB as Chair of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK RI) in the period 2019-2020, 2021 to 2022,” said Ade at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Thursday (16/11 /2023).

The confiscation, continued Ade, was carried out by investigators with permission from the South Jakarta District Court. The aim is to complete evidence of alleged corruption and extortion committed by Firli against SYL.

“The confiscation of several letters and documents is related to alleged criminal acts of corruption which are currently being investigated by a joint investigative team,” explained Ade.

15 Questions

Ade also revealed that the additional examination process for Firli which was carried out today had been completed. The examination lasted almost 3.5 hours with a total of 15 questions.

“There were 15 questions asked to FB as chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission in his capacity as a witness for additional information today,” he said.

Regarding the points of the question, Ade did not reveal the details. Because according to him, this is part of the investigation material.

“Related to investigations into alleged criminal acts of corruption that have occurred, in the form of extortion or receiving gratuities or receiving gifts or promises by civil servants or state administrators, which are related to their positions,” he said.

Cover Face

As is known, the examination process for Firli has been completed since this afternoon. However, Firli did not immediately leave the Police Criminal Investigation Building.

Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, an argument occurred between the journalist and Firli, who was suspected of wanting to avoid the camera spotlight. Several people suspected of being Firli’s aides were also seen monitoring the movements of journalists who had been guarding several exits at Bareskrim Polri.

At around 13.36 WIB, Firli was seen in a black Hyundai Tucson with number plate B 1917 TJQ. Firli was seen lying down while covering his face with a black bag when several journalists who caught him tried to take pictures from behind the window.

Chaos broke out when the car Firli was in tried to run away and ran over the Tempo photojournalist’s leg.

Until now, it is not known why Firli often avoids journalists after being questioned regarding the SYL extortion case.

This incident also occurred on Tuesday (24/11/2023). At that time, Firli came and left Bareskrim Polri secretly, allegedly to avoid journalists.