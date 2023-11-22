A new suit will arrive for each of the initial Street Fighter 6 fighters next December. Don’t miss the trailer that shows all of them, some of them really cool.

Street Fighter 6 It arrived a while ago, but in all these months the game has been armored with more content in the form of downloadable fighters and suits. One of the most requested additions to the saga are these cosmetic elements that change the appearance of the characters.

So Capcom seems to have done its homework and announced the launch of the Outfit 3 set for the Street Fighter 6 characters. Take a look at the trailer, because some of the designs are a fantasy:

The new Street Fighter 6 costumes are coming soon

What do you think of these suits? The Blanka doll looks spectacular again and Yuri in pajamas is an absolute marvel. There are also very interesting details like the jacket that Ryu wears, which Chun-Li gave him, who also wears a very attractive suit.

This costume pack will be available on December 1 and will include all 18 skins (one for each base fighter in the game). Its launch occurs on the same day as the arrival of Akuma as the game’s new fighter.

For its part, Rashid, A.K.I., Ed y Akuma (the first DLC characters) will receive their costumes later, in 2024. What do you think of the design of this new set 3 of costumes for the game? What would you like me to add? Capcom?

And speaking of costumes, don’t hesitate to take a look at our guides such as how to unlock the classic outfits in Street Fighter 6 much faster or the best character codes to have Kratos, Geralt, Taylor Swift and many many more.

Haven’t you been able to play Street Fighter 6 yet? Capcom? Well, here we leave you with our analysis of the game, which is very worthwhile and is one of the best so far in 2023. This was our final assessment:

Street Fighter 6 has managed to renew itself in everything necessary to become a must-have. His attention to detail, his sense of spectacle, his wonderful control and a thousand other virtues make him a milestone for the fight.