Five years ago we lived well. We had not suffered a pandemic, gasoline was paid at €1.20/l, electricity had not hit the 2022 surge, interest rates were low, inflation was residual and the new car was not yet a luxury good. . Other times.

Besides all this, streaming video was still quite affordable. Their prices were very manageable and the offer had not yet been so segmented.

They were definitely different times.

More expensive and shared accounts pursued

In these years, we have not only seen how almost everyone raised their prices (there is a very honorable national exception: Filmin), but we have also seen a certain trend, that of breaking down the offer into several plans, and more and more.

In these graphs we have put together the prices of different video on demand services, separating them into international and national ones to facilitate readability.

And although the increases are real, they have some nuances. For example, in addition to a growing catalog or certain increases in quality (such as that of HBO, which with the move to HBO Max began to offer 4K), there is also the aforementioned unbundling of packages.

Netflix did it from the beginning, but its cheaper fare is no more and has been replaced by something supported by ads. Disney+, similar: although the price of its standard plan has not changed either, before it was the only one it offered, while since this year it is the intermediate package, and possibilities such as 4K are relegated to the Premium. In other words: the Standard plan will maintain the price, but it is not equivalent to the previous base rate.

These are the percentage increases for each plan since 2019. The accumulated inflation in Spain from then to today is 15.5%so the increases that remain below that marker are not real increases, since they do not reach the increase in the rest of the prices.

The biggest increase in recent years is that of Apple TV+, which has gone from its original 4.99 euros per month to 9.99 euros with the increase in recent weeks. A 100% increase. Then there is Movistar Plus+, which has gone from 8 to 14 euros per month, but which also has nuances: it includes a LaLiga match and another Champions League match (not to choose), something that Movistar Plus+ Lite never offered.

Atresplayer Premium closes the podium for the highest increases in recent years, although in its case it started from the cheapest position, 2.99 euros, now converted to 4.99 euros per month.

And there are more nuances: Netflix and Disney are leading the chase for shared accounts in recent years. That possibility, sometimes even promoted and used as a marketing instrument, has become restricted. This is not reflected in the graphs of price increases, but in practice it means something similar, especially in a country with a strong culture of passwords shared between family and friends like Spain. 2023 has been the year in which we saw this lock and HBO has already announced that it will do the same.

Netflix, by the way, does not reflect a large increase in this last graph, from 2019, but if we go a little further back, the percentages increase. In addition to the fact that it has eliminated the Basic plan (the only one that never increased in price in Spain, 7.99 euros per month), Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans have risen 30% and 50% respectively since their arrival in 2015.

Featured image | Xataka with Adobe Firefly.

