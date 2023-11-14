After the loud announcement of his cancellation, It seems like there could be a second life for Coyote vs Acme. The film, which has been scrapped by Warner Bros. After being ready for release in theaters, it has every chance of ending up in a streaming platform, with several firms interested in it. Who will take home the prize? Here’s what we know from the moment of the movie’s resurrection.

Index

See all sections

Another project banished by Warner

Only if you are very involved in the world of the Seventh Art will you know that the cancellation of the film Coyote vs Acme, produced by Warner bros. And you will also know the commotion that was created about it due to the bad reviews that the company has received regarding such a decision.

It was certainly a surprise for everyone. Unlike other projects, such as Batgirl, which was still in production, the film about the famous all-terrain coyote was already terminated and ready to find a release schedule at the box office, thus making the news about his fulmination even more striking if possible.

And he has even received good opinions by some critics who have had the opportunity to see it, including the co-creator of Scott Pilgrim, who has gone so far as to say that it was the best of its kind since Roger Rabbit. And the film is a mix between animation and real action. Co-written by James Gunn and with John Cena as one of the actors in the cast, the story will obviously have Wile E. Coyote as its protagonist, thus telling his legal battle against Acme Corporation for all the defective gadgets he has used.

We know that Warner is not exactly going through its best moment and despite the money invested in the film, it would have preferred to leave it in a drawer than to put an extra cent to move it. Luckily, the story is not going to end with a shelving by the studio: there are already streaming companies that are willing to buy it.

Amazon, Apple and other firms behind Coyote

According to Deadline, the film may finally have a second chance, although instead of stepping on the red carpet of the big screen, it will do so on a service streaming.

According to the aforementioned media, this week Amazon Prime Video, Apple y Netflix They will watch the film to decide whether to purchase it or not. Anonymous sources suggest that the first would be the one with the most chances of getting it due to the efforts of Courtenay Valenti, film, streaming and theater director of Amazon Studios and MGM. Valenti was, before occupying that position, the president of production and development at Warner Bros, and at that time she defended the film, so she would have special interest in recovering it now that it is “available.”

We assume that it will still take us a few weeks to know anything about it (you know: between seeing it, making an offer, deciding and it being leaked to the press), but everything seems to indicate that we could finally enjoy again Coyote… even if it is on a somewhat smaller screen.