A YouTube video has generated some controversy and annoyance for its theories, since in it, a couple of women have criticized Hideo Kojima and his games, calling them and himself sexist. In the video lasting more than three hours, one of the guests argues that being born in a sexist country, such as Japan, Kojima has created sexist video games, classifying Metal Gear Solid itself as such.

This is Nurikops, who in her Twitter / SOLID: the great work of HIDEO KOJIMA.” Special that, as she indicates in her description, they would talk about the first Metal Gear Solid, which they indicate “was not just a video game, but an experience that changed the way we understood this medium.” But within that discussion, Nurikops presented her idea that the game is sexist, providing several arguments about why, which has generated several responses from fans, most in the form of criticism.

Fueling the controversy

In her intervention, Nuria indicates: “I’m sorry, people who love this saga, but Hideo Kojima was born in a sexist society and country and it is a sexist video game.” To support this idea, she indicates that the title does not “pass the test to begin with”, because there are never two female characters talking to each other.” And second, Nuria says that in the first dialogue, all the women flirt with her (“they throw their dishes,” she says) “shamelessly” to Snake and for free.

Her argument in the episode has also been supported by the channel itself where Nuria was a guest, who in a post on his Twitter/X account, leave a clip of their participation, leaving the message: “No one denies the talent of Hideo Kojima and his work in Metal Gear Solid, but we cannot ignore all the machismo that floods his work. The women in their games always respond to tropes such as the ‘femme fatale’ and are written from an uncomfortable male perspective.” Then ensuring that “Kojima is a man, cisgender, white and Japanese”, assuming his gender.

But also, Nuria herself has left a message that many fans have seen as provocative and that has ended up generating many responses with criticism. In its message quoting X’s previous post, says: “I am very sorry that the majority of comments and quotes are insults and insults for stating the obvious. It is understood that he is a son of his time but that does not make him any less sexist. And those comments show how this world is still for guys.”

Fans respond upset, but also supporting the theory

Among the responses, some fans criticize her saying: “You criticize this but in your description it says anime and mangas that are super more sexualized in Japanese culture, the truth is you don’t understand what some people do for follows,” commenting Furthermore: “I only understood that you are not happy with your life… As a woman I finished them and I am delighted!! If you have inferiority complexes, that is your problem…” or directly saying to seek medical help, telling him: “You should go to a psychologist, you have a disorder,” although others leave his criticism in a joking way.

In addition, they leave you information about game creation, saying: “Hello, the stereotype of the seductive Metal Gear protagonist is inspired by the James Bond movies. I recommend you see them to understand the influence of the works, which must be analyzed according to their context. Not in 2023. And I think you are forgetting that it is the saga responsible for the best female character in the history of video games: The Boss, in Mgs3” and they also defend the lore of the saga, saying that: “Metal Gear has one of the best female characters in the history of video games, in fact the plot of the entire saga revolves around the admiration and love that Big Boss has for his mentor and how her death leads to everything that happens after.”

Although on the other hand, there are many people who also indicate that they share their opinion and support it due to the attacks they have received for sharing it, saying: “The best thing about all the comments is that there is none that can argue otherwise. Indeed, Kojima’s video games focus on women more as an object than as a person, but hey, he also created The Boss and it already seems to pay off. That’s what they say…” or saying that Metal Gear “It is a clear example of how women have to display typically masculine characteristics, attitudes or behaviors to be valued as people.”

A discussion that is not new, but that has been reborn with this episode that has brought it up again and that makes us ask you: Do you think that Hideo Kojima and Metal Gear Solid is sexist?

You can listen to his statements in the following video (at 2 hours and 47 minutes).

