A moment that has generated a lot of controversy in the Twitch community occurred during a recent Fornite tournament, organized by ElRubius. And during the games of that event, a couple of streamers were accused of transphobia, after mocking the voice of streamer Crystal Molly, in the middle of a Twitch live stream.

In case you didn’t know her, I tell you that Crystal Molly is a trans streamer who began her career in 2021, mainly on YouTube, gaining a large number of followers. Since this beginning, she has had a fairly important rise in the community, especially on Twitch, where she has more than half a million followers. In the description of her channel on this platform, she indicates that “she has been a video game lover since she was little” and she reveals that she has been in the streamer environment for two years, “but I just came to try this platform. I am a very relaxed person and I love that they get along with me with complete confidence but obviously with respect for each other.”

“Who is that, why does he talk like that bro?”

As we indicated, the controversial event happened while the well-known “twitterer” and comedian Juan de Dios participated in the ElRubius tournament with some friends invited to his stream. That’s when one of them made fun of Crystal Molly, causing the streamer to stop talking immediately, which ended up going viral on several platforms such as TikTok and Twitter/X.

A mockery that was immediately considered an act of transphobia and to which the victim herself later referred, who on his Twitter/X account he said: I never like to have conflicts but really, why do I have to endure these things without saying anything? All those who say ‘she was upset because I asked who she is and I didn’t know her’. Those who watched the stream and have 1 neuron understand when someone does something on purpose…”

I allege that in addition, it was answered by Juan de Dios himself, who on the same social network said: “What is this? jjj, let’s see if now we won’t be able to make a joke with someone’s voice, without even knowing who the hell it is. Hey, you don’t go out on the street very often, I’ll be sweating whether you’re a man, a woman, or whatever. If you feel like it, look out the window, there is the world outside, although I have apologized for the part that I played both on Discord 4 hours ago and in private a while ago, but blessings, Molly, whenever you want, we’ll have some fornites.”

Finally, ElRubius, who as we said was the organizer of the Fortnite event where everything happened, also gave his opinion although with certain nuances. Since he did not directly point out that it was an act of transphobia, he said: “It seems a bit ugly to me, if you don’t know a person, making fun of them is a bit hurtful.”

