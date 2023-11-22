He introduced them to Jynxzi, an American from the state of Florida who is known for playing a particular game: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, the tactical and competitive shooter from Ubisoft that was released in the distant year of 2015. He has an explosive personality and super exaggerated character, during his streams it is normal to see him shout, insult and go into fits of anger when things don’t go his way. good. In every sense of the word, he is one of those players who loves to attract attention through his reactions in order to cause laughter in his spectators.

It may not seem like a big deal, but the truth is that Jynxzi has become one of the most popular streamers in the English-speaking world of Twitch. At the moment his channel has more than 3 million followers and, according to Twitch Tracker data, it is currently positioned as number 1 in active subscriptions on the platform with 116,161, surpassing prominent figures such as Ibai, Ninja, etc.

Likewise, in the last three months it has reached an average of at least 32,900 viewers in its broadcasts. Although from time to time he has played games like Fornite or Five Nights at Freddy’s, he currently continues to stream mostly Rainbow Six, so his figures are impressive considering that the Ubisoft title has already been on the market for 8 years. .

Furthermore, game streams on Twitch in the last 90 days have an average of 16,951 followers, which is nowhere near the numbers produced by, for example, League of Legends or Minecraft. So, it goes without saying that it is the main face of the video game on the platform. It is interesting to note that unlike most of his colleagues, he plays his games on an Xbox with a controller instead of using a keyboard and mouse.

The Streamer also has a YouTube channel, which has more than 1 million subscribers, where he uploads videos doing challenges of all kinds and even compilations of the funniest moments of his games.

Although his attitude and appearance are very reminiscent of that of a famous League of Legends streamer, Tyler1, the truth is that Jynxzi, until now, has not been involved in any controversy or controversy due to his actions, he has only dedicated himself to following producing entertaining content for their fans.

All that remains is to congratulate him on the success he is having and see if his screams and comical reactions make him climb further in the world of Twitch.

