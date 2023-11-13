loading…

Satellite image shows Al-Shifa Hospital and surrounding buildings. Photo/AP/maxar technology

GAZA – Stray dogs have eaten the bodies of Palestinians piled up in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. This sad news was revealed by the Minister of Health (Menkes) of the Palestinian Authority, Mai Al-Kaila, on Sunday (12/11/2023).

Al-Kaila said, “The Israeli occupation army did not evacuate the hospital, but instead threw the injured and sick people onto the street to die, which was not an ‘evacuation’ but rather an expulsion at gunpoint.”

“There is a disaster occurring in (Gaza) hospitals where patients are now dying without receiving treatment, such as child and adult dialysis patients who died in their homes without receiving dialysis sessions,” he said.

According to the Minister of Health, so far 12 patients have died inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, due to power and medical supply outages. The dead included two newborn children.

“All 3,000 oncology patients treated at Al-Rantisi and Al-Turki Hospitals are now left to die, after the (Israeli) occupiers expelled them from the hospitals,” said the Palestinian health minister’s statement.

He noted, “All pregnant women and pregnant women with high-risk pregnancies are at higher risk, because they cannot find anyone who can provide medical care and services in Gaza. Any woman in labor will find no one providing her with any medical services.”

“Sick and injured people were unable to reach Al-Shifa Medical Complex, and many of them lost their lives… Meanwhile, medical staff inside Al-Shifa Hospital were unable to move between departments and buildings in the medical complex, when planes “Israeli drones fired at everyone moving inside the compound,” said the Palestinian health minister’s statement.

“Another danger that threatens the lives of patients and the emergence of a health disaster is the inability of the medical team to bury 100 martyrs whose bodies began to rot in the hospital yard, and wild dogs ate some of them, according to the testimony of the medical staff present there, in addition to the collected medical waste within the department,” he explained.

“Patient was again injured while receiving treatment at Al-Shifa due to bombing of the medical complex by the (Israeli) occupation, which affected water wells, oxygen stations, complex gates and other facilities, while the (donated) blood stock within the departments was damaged “Because of the power outage, and the medical team could no longer provide blood units to sick and injured people who were bleeding,” he said.

The Palestinian Minister of Health stressed, “The medical team is injured, sick, unable to find anything to eat and the water supply has been cut off from the compound.”

He stressed, “The solution now is to supply electricity, medical supplies, medicine and fuel to the medical complex, or safely evacuate patients for treatment in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as hospitals in the Gaza Strip can no longer accept more supplies of injured patients .”

(she)