Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel to the Netflix series, which tells the story of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado and Bob Newby when they were young.

While we wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix, the Phoenix Theatre in it West End of London has released a play which serves as prequel of the history we already know.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow es una historia original produced by Netflix in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions. His script has been written by Kate Trefrywhile Stephen Daldry has been in charge of directing the work.

The Stranger Things play is set in the town of Hawkins in 1959, that is, 27 years before of the events we experienced in the series of Netflix. And it stars the young versions of characters: Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby.

This is the Stranger Things play

The first moments of the story make it seem like an everyday adventure: Jim Hopper can’t get his car to start, Bob Newby’s sister doesn’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado He just wants to graduate so he can leave Hawkins.

But one day a new student appears, Henry Creel…A name that will surely be very familiar to you if you have seen the last season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will tell us the origins of Henry Creel, and will tell us what happened to the adults in the series when they were young. But beyond that, also It will serve to shed some light on the end of the seriesas pointed out from the official website of the work.

At the moment, only one image of Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been shared in which we can see what the staging of the production is like, and its effects seem as spectacular as those of any Netflix episode.

