The writers of the Netflix series have shared a subtle look at the script for episode 1 of season 5.

If everything had gone well, at this point in the year, Stranger Things would have filmed a good part of the footage for its final season. However, the series Netflix, like so many other productions, is a victim of the strikes of writers and actors that have shaken Hollywood since spring.

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached an agreement in late September, the writers returned to work, allowing the Duffer brothers and the rest of the Stranger Things writers room moving forward, even though the series remains stuck until SAG-AFTRA also reaches a good deal for the actors.

Naturally, for Stranger Things fans, the wait is getting very long, and it will be longer if things are delayed. For this reason, the writers have shared a new look at the script for the first episode of season 5 of the series on Netflixgiving followers something to talk about.

Through Twitter (X), the Stranger Things writers’ account has shared a fleeting look at the first scene of the script for episode 1 of the fifth season: “Darkness: The sound of the wind. Trees moaning and… the voice of a child singing a familiar song.”

Stranger Things generates theories with each publication

This look at the script for season 5 of the series generates multiple theories that fans are already sharing. Everything indicates that we will have a flashback again at the beginning of the season, which makes many look for which child and which song the script refers to.

There are those who suggest that it may be Max (Sadie Sink) and the Running Up That Hill of Kate Bush o Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and the Should I Stay Or Should I Go of The Clash.

There are even those who take their bets further after knowing the title of the first chapter last year, The Crawllinking the text to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and the Master of Puppets of Metallica for the line “Come crawling faster…”.

However, it should be noted that the song came out the same year that Stranger Things season 4 takes place: it wouldn’t make sense for Eddie to sing it as a child.

It’s also likely that it’s not about any of them and the Stranger Things writers are playing catch-up. We will have to wait for the SAG-AFTRA strike to conclude, the season to be filmed and, finally, to arrive on Netflix.