Although it was announced a long time ago that Stranger Things season 5 would conclude the series, some fans are still asking about that possibility.

The end of the writers’ and actors’ strikes makes Netflix immediately promote the production of the fifth season of Stranger Things, announced as the last of the series. serie platform badge.

After the successful fourth season, Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a final batch of episodes that will conclude the adventure of the Hawkins gang against Vecna. There has been talk of derivative projects, although none have been confirmed at the time of writing.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many cast members have taken the opportunity to promote their films and series and participate in events of all kinds. David Harbourfor example, took the opportunity to participate in a panel at the Motor City Comic Con.

As reported by @sapphicjopper on Twitter (X), the actor took the opportunity to answer some questions from Stranger Things fans and, in the process, ruin the hopes of some who were still waiting for a possible sixth season.

Stranger Things will have a very real ending

When a young fan of the series on Netflix asks about the future of Stranger Things in a sixth season, David Harbor can’t help but make a grim face before breaking the bad news with all the tact in the world.

“I’m afraid I’m going to disappoint you, but season 5 has been announced as the last of Stranger Things. But the good thing is that there is going to be a very real ending: Stranger Things will end in a very real way.”

Although Duffer brothers will expand the universe of Stranger Things through spin-offs and in other media, such as the play premiered in London, the Netflix series will find an absolute end in the last episode of its fifth season.

Stranger Things needs to put an end to its eighties adventures in Hawkins, especially so that the protagonist gang doesn’t see actors in their twenties playing teenagers.