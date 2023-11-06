Stranger Things is one of the most popular series since its premiere in 2016, within the Netflix streaming service and this November 6th its day is celebrated.

This American thriller, written and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, aired its first episode on July 15. It soon became a global phenomenon thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

Fans have been able to appreciate moments that marked history in a significant way, such as the occasion when Eddie Mudson defeated Vecna ​​to Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” in the season 4 finale.

But, without a doubt, an event that was A watershed moment for the plot occurred on November 6.

What happened on November 6 in Stranger Things?

For fans, the series could not have started in a better way and that is On November 6, 1983, Will Byers disappeared without a trace in Indiana. His mysterious “escape” was the product of an experiment at the Hawkins National Laboratory.

The previous event triggered the story, since His friends began to look for him and along the way they had to face terrifying creatures and monsters. coming from other universes.

In this context, “Stranger Things Day” arises, date on which fans around the world gather to remember this and other feats that made the production one of the most acclaimed in American streaming.

The anniversary was commemorated for the first time in 2018, as part of Netflix’s advertising strategies. And from then on she was embraced by fans to demonstrate her passion for the series.

How is Stranger Things Day celebrated?

In the United States, fans are encouraged to wear their best outfits inspired by the thriller’s characters and cartoons, There are even competitions to win the prize for the best costume.

Euphoria also invites them to participate in trivia, quizzes and challenges to find out how enthusiastic they are.

