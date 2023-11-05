In the last few hours Netflix has announced that tomorrow, November 6, 2023it will be celebrated Stranger Things Day.

In the post announcing the event he also released a short trailer in which there are sequences from all four seasons of the series:

’tis the season, nerds. STRANGER THINGS DAY NOVEMBER 6th #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/I3OhKSUaFz — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 5, 2023

Netflix originally intended to release the fifth and final season of Stranger Things onnext year but, due to the delays caused by the writers’ strike (recently ended) and the actors’ strike (still ongoing), production is currently suspended.

We currently don’t know if Netflix will make an announcement regarding the fifth season tomorrow, but it’s clear that this Stranger Things Day serve to keep fans interested.

While waiting for new information on the matter, the creators of Stranger Things, Matt Duffer e Ross Dufferrecently revealed to The Wrap that their idea for the series’ fifth season was received positively by Netflix: