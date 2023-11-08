Some may have even forgotten about the existence of the series at this point but yes, season 5 of Stranger Things is still standing and, in fact, has already begun to promote itself… with a first and brief look at the script for its first episode. The beginning of the end is already here.

Season 5, the long-awaited one

After saying goodbye to Stranger Things last year, we were all hoping to hear about season five sooner rather than later, but then a strike came our way. We are referring, of course, to the protests by screenwriters that occurred in Hollywood that have put numerous productions in both film and television in significant trouble.

Own Duffer brothersdirectors of the famous Netflix proposal, already announced at the time that everything was paralyzed for this reason and that, although the scripts for the fifth season were actually already written, as they well explained, the writing does not stop when filming begins but rather it is a “living” element throughout the entire recording and production process.

Everything was therefore on standby waiting for new news from the writers’ union, something that arrived just a month ago. After several days of hard negotiation, the Writers Guild of America reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which has allowed reactivate projects as important as Stranger Things. And proof of this is the publication that they have left us on social networks…

“We are back”

You may not know it but Stranger Things has an official account on X (formerly Twitter) called «Stranger writers» and that is exactly what he used at the end of September to announce that his writers were back:

Now he has used this same official channel again to share something much juicier: an image of the first lines of the episode 1 of season 5 of the series, where we can read how the episode will start:

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

“Darkness. The sound of the cold wind. The moan of the trees. AND… THE VOICE OF A CHILD. Singing a familiar song:»

As you can read in the translation that we leave you under the image, it does not seem to say nothing transcendental and it is still merely anecdotal information, but given the eagerness of the fans and the desire we had to know something new about the fifth installment, it has been like a breath of fresh air to see the image and know that everything is finally in place. march again.

Needless to say, fans of the series are already theorizing about what these lines can mean: the most voted idea at the moment is that it is a flashback of Will when he was in The Upside Down World. Others also believe that it is a flashback of Will but in this case from season 1, with the song Should I Stay or Should I Go. They refer to this scene:

Everything will remain bets until finally the premiere of Stranger Things 5 occurs, something for which there is still no date on the calendar… We have to keep waiting.