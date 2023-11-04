Since Stranger Things premiered, the young protagonists have grown a lot. Will it be noticeable in the fifth season?

The anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is approaching, and with it comes a key question: How will it deal with the growth of its cast? When the series began in 2016, its young stars were just children, but as time has passed, they have grown beyond the characters they bring to life. This poses a challenge for the series’ creators, who are determined to keep the magic alive.

The fourth season premiered in 2022, six years after the series debut, and the gap between the ages of the actors and their characters has become notable. While season 1 began in 1983 and season 4 concluded in 1986, the actors have experienced natural growth. Stars like Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown now look considerably older than their on-screen characters.

This is the solution.

Shawn Levy, executive producer of Stranger Things, addressed this challenge in a recent interview. He acknowledged that audiences have seen how cast members grow before their eyes and how each human being changes profoundly between the ages of 12 and 22. However, Levy trusts that the creative team of the series will make use of tools such as makeup, wigs and costumes to align the actors’ appearances as closely as possible with the ages of their characters.

The fourth season already provided clues about how the series will handle the aging of the actors. The distinctive bowl cut of Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, was actually a wig, a solution that helped viewers accept the growth of his character, even though he was younger in the story. The series also made adjustments to the appearance of other characters to maintain consistency over time.

Noah Schnapp as Will in Stranger Things

The historical context in which the series takes place, the 1980s, also contributes to closing the aging gap. Elements of fashion, style and culture of the period help the actors embody their Hawkins characters, and the production will make smart use of this advantage.

On the other hand, the recent strike of Hollywood actors has impacted the production of season 5, delaying its filming. Shawn Levy hopes that an agreement will be reached soon and that the cast can return to work. The show’s writers have also joked about the strike’s effect on the cast’s appearance, highlighting the importance of an early deal to maintain consistency on the series.

The fifth season of Stranger Things promises to creatively address the challenge of the cast’s aging, and fans are excited to see how this next installment plays out.