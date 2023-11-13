loading…

Dominican Republic troops are guarding the border after the country’s army was involved in a confrontation with Haitian troops. Photo/REUTERS

SANTO DOMINGO – Dominican Republic and Haiti involved in an armed confrontation after a border dispute.

Dominica accused Haiti of violations at their shared border on the island of Hispaniola. The dispute is based on confusion over border boundaries at the tip of the shared island, near the 300-wall barrier that demarcates the border.

“What happened is a flagrant violation of Dominican territory,” said Dominican Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Alvarez at a press conference after the armed confrontation between the two countries, as quoted by AP News, Monday (13/11/2023).

“We strongly call on the Haitian authorities to take control of order on their territory and avoid further exacerbating an already difficult situation,” Alvarez added.

Through his spokesman, the Prime Minister (PM) of Haiti refused to comment on the Dominican Government’s statement and referred to the statement issued by the government that the Dominican army had violated Haitian territory.

However, according to an AP News report, Dominica and Haiti have sent their foreign ministers and agreed to try to defuse tensions so that escalation does not continue.

It is known that tensions between the two countries were triggered after Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the suspension of visas for Haitian citizens and closed all land, sea and air borders for almost a month.

This policy dealt a serious blow to Haiti’s economy.

Previously the border was closed due to a dispute over the construction of a canal in Haiti that targets river water along the border.

Even though the Dominican government partially reopened its borders last month, a visa ban still applies to Haitian citizens, so they are not allowed to enter Dominica for work, school, tourism, or even medical issues.



MG/Maulana Muhammad Rizqi

