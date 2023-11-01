An intense storm is about to arrive in north-western Europe, called “Ciaran” by the MetOffice, the United Kingdom’s weather service: France and Spain have issued a red alert, while the United Kingdom has issued an orange alert. They fear each other intense phenomena, accompanied by wind with hurricane gusts.

Storm Ciaran: Spain, France and the United Kingdom on alert for hurricane-force wind gusts

Storm Ciaran, arriving from the North Atlantic, will hit the west coast of Europe with very intense winds. It is feared that gusts could exceed 110-120 km/h, with even higher peaks in the most exposed areas. Weather models predict peaks of up to 140-160 km/h along the north-west coasts of France and the south of England.

Wind gusts from storm Ciaran in the night between Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd. Source TropicalTidbits

It will in fact be the vento the main risk linked to this storm: the French weather service has issued red alert due to strong winds in the departments of Côtes d’Armor, Finistère and the Manche. Red alert issued for risk of storm surges in Spain (Galicia), and up to orange for strong winds in England.

The storm will impact Europe between the end of Wednesday 1st and the morning of Thursday 2nd where the ocean could reach them 8-9 meters along the north-west coast of Spain and France.

Storm-related rainfall will begin on Wednesday evening in Brittany and will strengthen rapidly. They will be durable enough and strong enough with accumulations up to 30-50 mm in 6 hours, with the risk of storms and flash floods. Furthermore, this rainfall will occur in a context in which the soil is already saturated with water.

Storm Ciaran atmospheric pressure anomaly. Source TropicalTidbits

The center of the storm could pass over England on Friday, with an internal pressure of around 950 hPa: It could be among the deepest low pressure areas to have passed here in over 200 years. The storm might indeed escalate quickly in these hours, undergoing what in technical jargon is called “explosive cyclogenesis“, i.e. a drop in full pressure of 24 hPa or more in 24 hours, going from 985 hPa on Wednesday to 950 hPa on Thursday, just as it is expected to arrive over England.