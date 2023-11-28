A few days after the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas, none of the Israeli hostages released so far have spoken to the media or talked about their experience in public: most of them are in hospital, more as a measure of protection and privacy than for actual need of treatment, because the Israeli government is trying to reduce public exposure to focus on their psychological and physical recovery. In recent days, however, relatives of the hostages have begun to speak to the media.

According to initial reports, the conditions of detention were rather harsh. Many of those held hostage lost weight due to poor nutrition. Several were kept in the darkness of Hamas tunnels throughout their detention, or had to sleep on benches or plastic chairs. At least one attempted to escape before being recaptured. Some of them only found out about the killing of their relatives by Hamas during the October 7 attack after their release.

However, much information on the hostages remains scarce and more will probably be known in the coming days. The Israeli psychologists who work with them are trying to avoid applying pressure and generating new traumas as much as possible. In the first four days of the truce, between Friday last week and Monday, Hamas freed 50 of the more than 200 Israeli hostages kidnapped during the attack on civilians on October 7, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

One of the most complete stories so far was that of Merav Raviv, a female relative of three freed hostages: her aunt Ruthie Munder, her cousin Keren Munder, and Karen’s son Ohad. According to the story, both Ruthie and Keren Munder lost more than seven kilos of weight during their imprisonment, because they were fed almost exclusively on rice and pita, a type of bread. The two women slept on a row of three plastic chairs tied together and said they were held captive both underground (presumably in Hamas tunnels) and in buildings above ground.

However, they were always under surveillance: to go to the bathroom they had to knock on the door of their cell to alert their jailers, and wait for someone to open the door. In some cases, they said, the wait could last hours.

Ava Adar, granddaughter of Yaffa Adar, who at 85 is the oldest of the freed hostages, said her grandmother has also lost weight but is overall in good health. Yaffa Adar counted every single day of her captivity, and when she returned she knew exactly 50 days had passed.

According to relatives’ accounts, most of the hostages were held in underground tunnels. Eyal Nouri, Adina Moshe’s nephew, said her aunt had to “get used to the sunlight again” because she had been kept in the dark for weeks. Adina Moshe, who is 72 years old, only discovered when she was released that her husband had been killed by Hamas militants, but that her son had survived. One of the most terrible stories from this point of view is that of Noam and Alma Or, two teenagers aged 16 and 13 freed on Friday, who only then discovered that their mother had been killed by Hamas and that their father is still missing.

Another notable story is that of Ron Kriboy, a young Russian-Israeli man of 25 years old, whose presence among the freed hostages is already quite unusual: so far almost exclusively women, elderly people and children have been freed, plus some Thai people. Kriboy was released, according to Hamas, as a sign of gratitude for the closeness that Russia has expressed towards the group in recent weeks.

However, Kriboy’s relatives told the media that at one point Kriboy managed to escape from his captors when the building he was in was bombed. He had managed to hide for four days, alone. He had tried to reach the border with Israel, but he was found and taken back to prison.

In general, the health conditions of the hostages released so far are good. Almost all of them can walk and talk, and few of them required intensive medical care: among them an 84-year-old woman, who was rushed to hospital for a pre-existing medical problem that had been overlooked during her captivity.