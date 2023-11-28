Although it may not seem like it, there are sectors that do not have full knowledge of consoles and video games and this can lead to making mistakes in a purchase. This is accentuated if stores seek to take advantage of it and recently a strange promotion in a European country gave something to talk about for the package in which they offered an Xbox Series S, a digital console.

A store in the Netherlands sells an Xbox Series S with a physical copy of FIFA 23

Today, an image caught attention on social networks because it showed some Xbox Series S stacked in a store, but in their case they included a physical copy of FIFA 23. It is known that this Microsoft console is purely digital, so it does not have a disc reader so the game will not work on this hardware. Likewise, it is a version of FIFA 23 for Xbox One, so it is not surprising that these are copies that have to leave the store no matter what, the famous sales.

This store put physical copies of FIFA 23 in a bundle with an Xbox Series S

Error, scam or a great promotion to buy an Xbox Series S?

Any gamer knows what this combination between an Xbox Series S and a physical copy means, but there are people who do not have that knowledge and could make a mistake. However, not everything is as disastrous as it seems because there are details that reveal that, in the end, it is a quite interesting promotion.

First, this is a branch of the MediaMarkt chain (specializing in electronics) in the Netherlands and the physical copy of FIFA 23 is a gift. The above is confirmed when reviewing that the price for the Xbox Series S is the one suggested by Microsoft, €299 EUR, so the EA Sports game is not being charged. Likewise, the promotion, whose details are found on an information card on one of the consoles, states that when purchasing an Xbox Series X|S you will receive a code for the digital version of EA Sports FC 24, so it is not a bad thing deal after all.

