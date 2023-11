He gave himself one night to cry, curse and scream. Then the switch changed rapidly in Gersom Klok’s head. He had already taken into account the news that a 33-year-old HHC member tore his cruciate ligament for the second time in his career, on his birthday. Klok knows exactly which dark months await him. First surgery and then a long, very long, rehabilitation. But being pathetic? That doesn’t suit the fire-eater. “I still have something to prove at HHC.”