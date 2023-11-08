While Chinese car brands are storming Europe en masse and the Tesla Model Y is becoming the best-selling car on our continent, Citroën is proudly launching a new version of its electric Ami. It does not come with more range or a lower price tag. He does add, ahem, sporty accents.

Downforce!

Meet the new Ami Pop. Indeed, renewed, because Citroën already had a Pop version in the range. However, it is being further enhanced. For example – and we try to remain serious – it gets a black stripe between the LED daytime running lights, a sportier bumper and a spoiler on the back.

Under the skin, this sports car will not receive any technical changes. The battery is 5.4 kWh and the electric motor is 8.2 hp. Good for a top speed of 45 km/h and a range of around 75 kilometers.