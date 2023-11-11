loading…

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine would also affect the US-led security bloc. Photo/Illustration

BERLIN – Victory Russia in conflict with Ukraine will also affect security NATO . This was stated by the Secretary General of the United States (US) led bloc, Jens Stoltenberg.

“NATO will continue to support Kiev with weapons and ammunition to avoid a dangerous outcome,” he said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin as reported by RT, Saturday (11/10/2023).

Stoltenberg said the United States (US) and its allies and partners support Ukraine not only because they agreed to do so in various meetings, but also because “it is in our interests to do so.”

“We must remember and understand that if (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, it is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people but also dangerous for us,” Stoltenber said, claiming that a Russian victory would encourage authoritarian leaders to use violence and violate international law to get what they want.

“This will make us more vulnerable,” Stoltenberg said, adding that he was confident that North America and Europe together would continue to support Ukraine and that this was the only way to reach a negotiated peaceful solution to the conflict.

“We know that the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger their role at the negotiating table will be,” Stoltenberg said.

His comments came as the Pentagon warned that military aid to Kiev would run out if American lawmakers did not approve a new funding package for Ukraine.

Kiev has repeatedly ruled out talks with Moscow, and demanded a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all of its territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated these demands in an interview with Reuters this week, and added that Kiev would continue the fight even without US help, if necessary.

Zelensky denied reports in some media that Ukrainian supporters in the West were allegedly pushing Kiev to engage in peace talks with Moscow.