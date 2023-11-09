loading…

Russia wants to buy back weapons sold to various countries because stocks are running low for the war in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia is trying to get back some of the military equipment and weapons it exports to countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, it was Moscow’s attempt to replenish its large weapons stockpile that had been depleted in the war against Ukraine.

The WSJ report, citing three sources familiar with Moscow’s efforts, said that Russian officials who visited Cairo last April asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to return more than a hundred Russian helicopter engines that Moscow needed for its war against Ukraine.

According to the three sources, Sisi agreed and deliveries of around 150 machines are likely to start next month.

“The talks are part of Russia’s larger push to seek help from its longtime customers, who for decades have purchased Russian planes, missiles and air defense systems, making Moscow the world’s second-largest arms exporter,” the WSJ wrote in its report.

Russia has held talks with officials from Pakistan, Belarus and Brazil to try to acquire engines for combat helicopters to replenish supplies lost in fighting against Ukraine. This was revealed by a former Russian intelligence officer.

“Russia spent decades building up its arms trade. “Now they are returning in secret to their customers to try to buy back what they sold,” said one source to WSJ, which was reported on Friday (10/11/2023).

Other sources reported that Russia had sacrificed some of its arms export business to the war effort when it diverted weapons intended for India and Armenia to the battlefield in Ukraine.

