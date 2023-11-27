Stock markets, Milan weak. In Piazza Affari, insurance prices are negative and energy prices are down

Mixed opening for European stock markets with investors looking at the next moves of central banks and fearing a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Frankfurt loses 0.15%, London 0.19%, Paris rises by 0.05%. Milan is also just below parity at -0.04%.

Weak start to the week for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib index trimming 0.04% to 29,420.51 points. On the list, the banking sector is mixed with Mps +1.17% and Banco Bpm +0.9%, while Intesa and Unicredit lose 0.15% and 0.48% respectively. Amplifon rises by 0.77% and Erg by 0.55%. The insurance sectors were negative (Generali -0.24%), the main energy sectors were declining or weak (Eni -0.41%, Enel +0.05%, Saipem -0.55%), Tim rose by 0.77% while Tenaris loses 0.48%. Among industrialists, Stellantis fell by 0.79% and Cnh by 0.73%. Opens at 175 points spread between BTPs and Bunds. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond is 4.39%. Last Friday it closed at 173 points with a yield of 4.36%.

The Tokyo stock market lost last week’s gains and closed loweror, with cautious investors taking profits after the recent rises. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.53% to 33,447.67, while the Topix index fell 0.38% to 2,381.76 points. The Nikkei opened the day in positive territory and briefly jumped to 33,811, above its best close this year.

