European stock markets on the rise. No negative effects from Moody’s US outlook. MPS races in Milan

Positive start to the week for the main European stock exchanges: a few minutes after the start of trading, Piazza Affari advanced by 0.58% with the Ftse Mib at 28,670 points. Frankfurt marks +0.35%, London +0.40% and Paris +0.41%. On the Asian market, Tokyo closed flat at -0.01% and 32,585 points.

Business Square sharply rising in the first trades of a week which for the markets will be focused on US inflation, the figure of which, expected on Tuesday, is expected to slow down in the main component, from 3.7% to 3.28%, while inflation ‘core’, net of energy and food goods, should remain stable at 4.1%. Inflation data is the main parameter the Fed looks at to set its monetary policy. The Ftse Mib index rises by 0.69% to 28,702 points.

Among the blue chips, the main energy companies are positive with Enel and Eni at +0.05 and +0.28 percent respectively. Tim gains 1.19% to 0.2555 euros per share. Among industrial, Stellantis +0.91% and Pirelli +0.64%. In ran dusting i banking with Mps jumping by 4.85%, Banco Bpm +4.33%, Intesa +0.90%, Bper +3.16%, Unicredit – which confirmed the purchase of 8.97% of Alpha Services in Greece – gains 1.34%.

READ ALSO: Unicredit gets its hands on Greece: acquired almost 9% of Alpha Services

Lo spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens slightly lower at 185 points compared to 186 points at Friday’s close. The yield on Italian government bonds stands at 4.564%. Euro rising in early morning trading. The single currency changes hands at 1.0687 dollars (+0.07%) and 162.21 yen (+0.19%). Dollar/yen exchange rate at 151.77 (+0.18%).

Positive closing for Asian stock exchanges with Hong Kong at +1.30% and 17,426 points and Shanghai at +0.25%. Previously, the Tokyo Stock Exchange had closed with a more limited increase (Nikkei +0.05%) on the day in which it was recorded that producer prices in Japan slowed to +0.8% in October, falling due to the first time in more than two and a half years below 1% annually, a sign that the cost pressures that had driven up prices for a wide range of products are starting to ease. The Apec summit on Asia-Pacific economic cooperation will be held tomorrow, which will take place in San Francisco, where the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is scheduled for Wednesday. On this occasion, the US president will ask his Chinese colleague to relaunch communications between the two armies, which were closed last year after the then Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Subscribe to the newsletter