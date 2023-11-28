Stock market, the spread opens higher

Opening slightly higher for the spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts which stands at 175.6 points after closing yesterday at 173.7.

The performance of the is stable Btp, from 4.289% to 4.280%. All Eurozone government bond yields are lower, with investors awaiting new macroeconomic data that could influence expectations of interest rate cut in 2024.

Eurozone inflation data and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index – Europe’s preferred inflation indicator Federal Reserve – will be published next Thursday.

Tokyo stock market closes lower: Nikkei -0.15%

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchangewith the Nikkei which drops 0.15% to 33,400 points and the Topix 0.2% to 2,376 points, slipping for the second consecutive session in the absence of macro cues. Japanese stocks also trailed losses on Wall Street overnight as investors assessed the pause in November’s rally ahead of key economic data this week.

Nationally, Japan will release data on retail sales and industrial production on Thursday, followed by the unemployment rate on Friday. The biggest losses on the Tokyo list were recorded by heavyweights such as Mitsubishi UFJ (-0,9%), Kawasaki Kisen (-2,2%), Toyota Motor (-0,5%), Daikin Industries (-1%) e Daiichi Sankyo (-1,8%).

