Stock market, good rise for Leonardo in Piazza Affari after growing accounts

Closing of session decreasing but below the session lows for the stock market, which in the end managed to reduce the losses, also benefiting from the positive start on Wall Street. The FTSE index thus marks -0.49% at 28,504 points. Business Square places itself at the head of the patrol of European stock markets, all with negative trends. Session conditioned by the declarations of the central bankers, first the president of the Fed, Powell, who yesterday declared that “if it is appropriate to further tighten monetary policy we will not hesitate to do so”, while today the number of the ECB Lagarde specified that “it will take more than a couple of quarters” before the European Central Bank begins to cut interest rates.

On the macro front, everything is at a standstill, with the data from UK GDP, unchanged in the third quarter, and that of industrial production in Italy, unchanged in September and down by 2% on an annual basis, which once again certify the economic stalemate. Finally, Fitch’s verdict on Italy’s sovereign rating is expected in the evening. On the list some gains for the oil sector with the increases in crude oil, with Eni +0.42%, Tenaris +0.73%.

Good rise for Leonardo (+4.68%) after the growing accounts and the confirmation of 2023 guidance. Overall, the banks were positive, with Bper +0.37% and Banco Bpm +0.32%. Unipol +0.31% after the quarterly. Among the other blue chips, Pirelli fell by 1.37% after the accounts and the postponement of the presentation of the plan; in industry Prysmian lost 2.13%, Iveco -2.34%, Cnh -3.29%. Diasorin is bad at -4.03% and Campari -3.83%, Moncler -3.10%, while in energy Snam is down (-1.70%), Italgas -1.31%.

Subscribe to the newsletter