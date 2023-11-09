Stock market, Piazza Affari in positive. The spread opens below 185 basis points

Mixed start for main European stock exchanges. In the first minutes of exchanges Business Square marks +0.10% to 28,466 points, Frankfurt advances by 0.06% Paris by 0.10% e London gives up 0.02%.

I connected shines on Piazza Affari after the publication of the accounts for the first nine months of the year. The stock advances by 10.77% to 6.64 euros. In the 9 months the company achieved revenues of 2.44 billion (+7%) and an Ebitda growth of 10.2% to 1.26 billion. Good too Snam, which closed the nine months with revenues of 2.8 billion euros and an adjusted net profit of 942 million. On the Milanese stock exchange the stock advanced by 1.1% to 4.4 euros.

Lo spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 181 basis points compared to the closing of the day before at 186 points. The yield on the ten-year bond Italian stands at 4.43%.

Asian bags with heads held high

On the Asian market, in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ended the session positive at +1.59% at 32,646 points.

