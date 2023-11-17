European stock markets tonic, spread collapses. Generali shares fall after the publication of the accounts

First positive phases at the Milan Stock Exchange on the day the judgment arrives Moody’s on Italy’s rating. The Ftse Mib rises by 0.56% to 29,370 points. In the rest of Europe, however, Frankfurt marks +0.30%, Paris +0.46% e London il +0,62%.



The stock is falling General (-1.28%) after the release of the accounts for the first 9 months of the year, the confirmation of being in line with the objectives of the Plan and the announcement that the impact resulting from natural disasters is equal to 875 million euros in the period, of which approximately 600 in the third quarter alone.

The bankers are well in tune with Mps a +2,07%, Understanding +0,28% e Unicredit a +0,25%. Tim rises by 0.66%. Among industrialists, however, Stellar drops by 0.34% e Pirelli +1.39, while as regards the main energy products, Eni earns 0.57% ed Enel improves by 1.33%.

Spreads sharply declining

Spread further decreasing at the start of the day: the differential between BTPs and German Bunds drops to 170 basis points, compared to 176 recorded at yesterday’s closing. The performance of our ten-year anniversary stands at 4.27%

The euro opened lower but remained above $1.08, hitting its highest level since early September, as investors dumped the dollar after data showed the U.S. inflation rate slowed more than expected in October. The single currency changes hands at 1.0839 dollars (-0,09%) e 163,12 yen (-0,27%).

The dollar/yen exchange rate is falling to 150.50 (-0.13%). The euro had already gained ground on the greenback following news that German investor confidence exceeded expectations in November, marking its first entry into positive territory since April. On the front of monetary policythe president of the ECB, Christine Lagardewho will speak again this morning, said interest rates will remain restrictive for several quarters.

