Stock market, Piazza Affari on the rise. Spread stable under 175 points

Opening higher for European stock exchanges, after the words of the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde, according to which it is too early to claim victory in the fight against inflation. The number one of the Eurotower promises that rates will remain high as long as necessary without ruling out a tightening if prices show a persistent upward trend. The iinvestors they therefore seem to have digested the fact that a rate cut is not expected in the short term and welcome the agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on the release of the hostages.

The Stock Exchange Milan opens on the rise driven by the banking sector. The Ftse Mib index gained 0.33% in early trading to 29,249.82 points. Banco Bpm rises by 1.37% after the improvement of the main ratings by Moody’s, Banca Monte Paschi di Siena advances by 1.06% after the sale by the Mef of 25% of the share capital, and Bper records a progress of 1.12%. Enel slows downdown 0.90%, after the presentation of the Strategic Plan.

Lo spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 174.4 points from the 175 points of yesterday’s closing, after the European Commission approved the Italian budget maneuver with reservations. The 10-year rate stands at 4.33%, a slight increase compared to 4.31% yesterday

