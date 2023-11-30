Piazza Affari rising, spread at 175 points

Opening higher for European stock exchanges, driven by optimism about a rate cut in the medium term. Yesterday too, the markets of the Old Continent were all up except London, driven by optimism about the rate cut. The slowdown in inflation in Germany and Spain also strengthens market expectations, fueling hopes that the ECB has reached its peak in interest rates. There is waiting for the November inflation data in the Eurozone, which is expected to slow down in November. Positive first phases also for the Milan Stock Exchange: the Ftse Mib rises by 0.34% to 29,787 points. On the price list, financials are positive with Generali at +0.32%, Mps +0.77%, Intesa +0.28%; Unicredit bucked the trend with -0.38%. Tim unchanged at 0.2630 euros per share. Among the main energy companies, Eni and Enel are respectively +0.28 and +0.36 percent. As for industrials, Stellantis at +1.16% and Leonardo +2.96%. The spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts it opened slightly higher at 175.3 points, compared to 174.2 points at yesterday’s close. The yield is stable at 4.169%.

