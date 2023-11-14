Stock market, Milan on the rise. BTP, yield at 4.47%

Business Square starts with a cautious rise awaiting the key data on American inflation which will be released today. The Ftse Mib index in early trading it gained 0.36% to 29,029.29 points. The Milan Stock Exchange is the best in Europe, supported by increases in the banking sector and a decline in the spread. In fact, among other European price lists, Frankfurt apre at +0.19%, Paris at +0.14% e London a -0,03%.



Banking stocks highlighted on the list: Unicredit (+0,99%), Bper (+1,44%), Understanding (+0,85%), Bpm Bank (+1.20%). Well the energetic ones with Eni (+0,24%), Saipem (+0,27%), Snam (+0,23%), Tenaris (+0,15%), Enel (+0,19%), Terna (+0,63%).

In the automotive sector: Stellar (+0,81%), Cnh Industrial (-0,28%), Iveco (+0,34%); Ferrari (+0,16%), Pirelli (+0,83%), Brembo (-0.10%). Among the industrialists lights and shadows: Prysmian (+0,66%), Leonardo (-0,54%) e Interpump (-0,31%). Sale Telecom Italia which earns 0.84%.

BTp: spread opens decreasing at 177 points, ten-year yield falls to 4.47%

Slightly declining start for the year spread between BTp and Bund. In the early stages, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent duration stood at 177 points from 184 basis points at yesterday’s closing. Also in decline is the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp which marked a first position at 4.48% from the 4.56% of the previous day’s reference.

