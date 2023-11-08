Milan stock exchange: opens lower, Ftse Mib -0.22%

The Bag of Milan opens lower. In early trading the Ftse Mib index lost 0.22% to 28,328 points. Among the highlighted stocks are banking stocks with Banca Mps dropping 1% after the financial results of the first nine months, Bper which loses 3.28% in view of the accounts and Banco Bpm which leaves 3.58% on the ground.



CNH Industrial fell 2.45% after the delisting announcement. Among the energy sectors, Enel rose by 0.83% after having revised its 2023 guidance upwards while Eni recorded a -0.19%. Poste Italiane advanced by 1.32% after the financial results announced yesterday.

Government bonds: Btp/Bund spread opens up at 190 points

The spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens at 190 points, up compared to yesterday’s closing at 183 points. The yield rises to 4.553%.

