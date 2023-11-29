Stock market, Piazza Affari cautious. Spread at 176 points

Weak and mixed opening for the European stock exchanges: the focus remains primarily on the macro data that will arrive between today and tomorrow from the USA. In particular, the second reading of the document will be published in the early afternoon Third quarter GDP – which according to the consensus should be revised upwards to +5% from the +4.9% of the preliminary – while tomorrow will be the turn of the October PCE inflation index on personal consumption expenditure, among the most monitored price measures by the American central bank. Tomorrow Eurostat will release the Eurozone inflation index for November, which remains crucial if we look at Frankfurt’s next choices Business Square opens with a cautious rise with the Ftse Mib index rising by 0.13% to 29,414.22 points, in an overall context of market uncertainty awaiting tomorrow’s data on inflation in the Eurozone.

On the Milanese price list Saipem shines at +2.43%, after the announcement that the company has been awarded two offshore contracts, one in Guyana and the other in Brazil, worth approximately 1.9 billion dollars. Inwit +1.66% and hera +0.62% also performed well. Counteract the banks with Mps +0.84%, Intesa +0.76%, Unicredit -0.18%, Banco Bpm -0.20%. Losses for Campari -2.15%, Tim -1.13%, Diasorin -0.47% and Moncler -0.43%.

Stable boot for it spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential stands at 176 points, in line with yesterday’s closing. The yield drops to 4.202%.

