Stock market, Milan on the rise. Spread below 180 basis points

Uncertain stock market starting with the Ftse Mib index which fluctuates around parity and now marks a +0.15% to 29,511 points. After three positive sessions, Piazza Affari reduces the pace, consolidating the gains. In the rest of Europe, Frankfurt advances by 0.34%, Paris marks -0.10% e London -0,07%.



Today waiting for the speech of the president of the Bce Lagarde, and for new data on the US economy (unemployment and industrial production), after the latest indicators on retail sales and producer prices showed a certain cooling of activity. Previously, the slowdown in inflation had fueled hopes that the Fed would stop adopting a restrictive monetary policy.

Energy stocks are recovering on the price list, with Erg +0,8%, A2A +1,2%, Hera +0,5%, bene Italgas. The rise of Leonardo stands out (+1.3%) which announced the offer of a 6.3% stake in the US subsidiary Leonardo Drs. Good raises for I connected and among banks for Mount Paschi with a +1.3%, together with Bper (+0.7%), while Unicredit it is +0.6%. Declining Saipem, Moncler, remember, Diasorin.

BTP, yield drops to 4.39%

Start of the day without shocks for him spread between BTPs and Bunds which opens at 179 points. The ten-year yield drops to 4.39%, compared to the previous 4.44%.

Asian stock markets in negative

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down after a positive start. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.28% to close at 33,424.41 points, while the Topix index slipped 0.19% to 2,368.62 points.

