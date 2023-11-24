Stock market, Piazza Affari closes slightly higher. Spread stable at 176 basis points

Positive closing for the Milan Stock Exchange, with the Ftse Mib photographed up by 0.28% to 29,235 points. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt stops slightly rising (+0.23%), like the Cac 40 of Paris (+0.24%) e l’Ftse 100 of London (+0.19%). The day was characterized by caution and reduced trading with Wall Street closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday and tomorrow reduced to half service with an early closing at 1pm New York time.

Investors, however, were not intimidated by the less than reassuring messages arriving from the Fed and the ECB: both central banks left the door open to rate adjustments upwards in the event that inflation were to overheat again, but this it has not discouraged traders, among whom there is growing expectation that the Federal Reserve has exhausted the bullish cycle.

The price was driven by Mpswhich gained 1.56%, dragging the entire banking sector which also toasted the renewal of the national collective labor agreement in the sector. Unicredit rose by 1.40%, Bper dell’1,28%, Intesa Sanpaolo by 0.73% e Bpm Bank by 0.43%. Among the energetic, Eni advanced by 1.44%, Italgas by 1.45% e Snam by 1.47%. Black jersey on the main index turned out Prysmian, which fell by 1.43%. Among the best-selling titles, too Generali Bank (-1,01%), Ferrari (-0,95%) e Campari (-1,00%).

READ ALSO: Piazza Affari closes positive. Spread at 177 points. BTP, yield at 4.36%

Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds closes at 176 basis points. The ten-year rate stands at 4,37%.

Subscribe to the newsletter