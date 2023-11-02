Milan stock exchange: closes higher while waiting for Fed, Ftse Mib +0.88%

Piazza Affari closes on a sharp rise, in line with other European markets. The Ftse Mib gains 0.88% at the end to 27,985.44 points. Investors had anticipated the moves of the US central bank which left interest rates unchanged. The main Milanese Nexi index was the driving force, ending with an increase of 4.02%, driven by rumors that private equity SilverLake was evaluating a potential acquisition. Tim also did well, rising by 3.69% due to the dossier on the sale of the network.

Government bonds: Btp/Bund spread closes stable at 190 points

Tension is easing on the bond market. The spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts closes stable at 190.2 points, compared to 191 at the last closing. The yield on Italian bonds stands at 4.666%.

Fed: still leaves rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range

The Federal Reserve has decided to leave interest rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range, the highest level since 2001. The decision is in line with analysts’ expectations. The Fed had already left the cost of money unchanged at its September meeting.

“Inflation remains high.” “The Committee is strongly committed to bringing inflation back to the 2% target”, underlines the Fed.

The Fed will be “ready to adjust the direction of monetary policy in the most appropriate way if risks emerge that could hinder the achievement of the Committee’s objectives”. “The Committee’s assessments – the statement continues – will take into account a wide range of information, including data on labor market conditions, inflationary pressures and expectations, financial and international developments”.

