European stock markets still on the rise. In Milan Tim turns downwards after the OK to Kkr

European stock markets start the week with a cautious rise, after last week’s gains while investors await the interventions of the leaders of the Fed and ECB, Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde, scheduled in the next few days, for indications on future monetary policy moves. Meanwhile, data showed that orders to German industry fell slightly in September, after rebounding in August. The key indicator for the manufacturing sector, a pillar of the German economy, fell 0.2% on a monthly basis after +1.9% in August. October services and composite PMIs for the Eurozone and the main economies of the bloc are expected in the morning.

In early trading in London the Fse 100 index rose by 0.09% to 7,424.20 points, in Frankfurt the Dax advanced by 0.20% to 15,219.55 points and in Paris the Cac40 rose by 0.16% to 7,058, 98 points. TO Business Square the Ftse Mib index marks +0.18% at 28,725.61 points. Tim shares in negative on the stock market after an initial phase of rise following the decision of the board of directors which yesterday accepted KKR’s offer for the fixed network. The shares of the telecommunications group are now down 2.5% to 0.252 euros. At the start, Tim had risen by 4%, only to then see the rise eroded minute by minute.

The spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens the week at 181 points, in line with the latest closing. The yield is around 4.493%, at the lowest level of more than two months. Investors welcomed the Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold for the second time in a row, after the ECB kept rates unchanged in October for the first time in over a year.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange concludes the first session of the week with a clear rise, in the wake of the consolidation of the US stock market, and the data indicating a slowdown in US employment; a signal that according to investors would lead to a pause in the Federal Reserve monetary tightening. The reference index Nikkei achieved an increase of 2.37% to 32,708.48, with an increase of 758 points. On the currency market, the yen is stable against the dollar, at 149.50, while the phase of weakness on the euro continues, at the lowest level in over 15 years, at a level of 160.50.

Good too Chinese bags which close the session in rally, in the wake of Wall Street’s gains on Friday fueled by the US employment data below expectations which give rise to hopes for a pause in the rate hike by the Federal Reserve: the Shanghai Composite index rises by 0.91%, to 3,058 .41 points, while that of Shenzhen recorded an increase of 2.13%, to 1,914.97. Hong Kong opens the session in positive territory: the Hang Seng index initially marks an increase of 1.41%, to 17,913.54 points.

