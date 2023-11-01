Stock market, Piazza Affari on the rise. Iveco collapses. Spread at 190 points

After an optimistic start to the session ahead of the Fed meeting, the European stock markets lose tone at the end of the morning and become negative. Only Milan remains on the edge of parity, and advances by 0.05%. Tensions on the geopolitical front and the wait for the next ECB meeting which will be held in mid-December take over: on the eve of the BoE’s decision on rates, London loses 0.16%, Frankfurt 0.17%. Paris is also weak, currently losing 0.1%.

On the Milanese stock exchange, banking stocks still perform well MPS +0.94%, Banco Bpm +1.16%, Bper +1.53%, Intesa +0.92%, Unicredit +0.53%. Among other financial companies, Generali rose by 0.15%. However, the most highly capitalized energy sectors were negative with Enel and Eni at -0.12 and -0.18 percent respectively. Tim rises by 0.61% to 0.2456 euros per share. Finally, moving on to industrials, Stellantis +2.20%, Pirelli +0.85%, while Iveco moves in clear contrast with -3.77% despite a quarterly report with growing revenues and profits and targets for 2023 revised upwards.

Stable opening also for the spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential thirsts a 190.5 pointsin line with the 191 points of yesterday’s closing. The yield on Italian bonds is stationary at 4.758%.

