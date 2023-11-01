Stock market, positive Piazza Affari. Iveco collapses. Spread at 190 points

Positive start for European stock exchanges: in Paris the Cac 40 advances by 0.42% to 6,909.38 points while the Dax in Frankfurt gains 0.28% to 14,862.95 points. London’s FTSE 100 also performed well, +0.39% at 14,862.95 points. Positive first phases also for the stock market Milan with the Ftse Mib at +0.34% and 27,835 points. Investors are looking forward to the meeting with confidence Fed they are betting that it will leave interest rates stable but they also expect US bankers to reiterate that the cost of money will remain higher for a longer period of time, outlining an economic scenario of suffering for the most risk-oriented assets.

On the main list, banking stocks still perform well MPS +0.94%, Banco Bpm +1.16%, Bper +1.53%, Intesa +0.92%, Unicredit +0.53%. Among other financial companies, Generali rose by 0.15%. However, the most highly capitalized energy sectors were negative with Enel and Eni at -0.12 and -0.18 percent respectively. Tim rises by 0.61% to 0.2456 euros per share. Finally, moving on to industrials, Stellantis +2.20%, Pirelli +0.85%, while Iveco moves in clear contrast with -3.77% despite a quarterly report with growing revenues and profits and targets for 2023 revised upwards.

Stable opening also for the spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential thirsts a 190.5 pointsin line with the 191 points of yesterday’s closing. The yield on Italian bonds is stationary at 4.758%.

