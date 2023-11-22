Stock market, Inditex soars and reaches the historical top before the quarterly report

The law of the stock market is ironclad, sometimes incomprehensible but not forgiving. If you do badly you go down, and if you do well you go up. Yesterday the fall of almost 20%, never seen in decades, of the great Bayer (new action class for Round Up and renunciation of a drug proven to be ineffective) caused a sensation while, at the same time, Inditex shares broke the record of the stock market this Tuesday. The recovery was not so easy because the decline began in November 2021, with the farewell of the historic president Pablo Isla. In her place Marta Ortega, the daughter of the genius Amancio and Óscar García Maceiras as CEO). From 20 euros to the record of 39.9 per share.

Stock Exchange, the company founded by Amancio Ortega, now the 13th richest man in the world according to Forbes

The company founded by Amancio Ortega (13th richest man in the world according to Forbes with 83 billion euros) is the owner of famous brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius, reaches this record before the quarterly results expected in the middle of December. In terms of capitalization and value on the stock market, Inditex is very close to Siemens’ 127,000 million in seventh place. First on the list is the luxury giant LVMH with over 330,000 million. Bloomberg forecasts a net profit of approximately 1,558 million (+22%) compared to 2022. A trend that has been going swimmingly for seven consecutive quarters. Despite the risks of a season that is still too hot, the company confirms the trend and sets an indicative price for its shares at 40 euros. A value that many analysis companies also indicate on average.

