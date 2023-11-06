At Piazza Affari, all eyes are on Tim

The Tokyo Stock Exchange concludes the first session of the week with a clear rise, in the wake of the consolidation of the US stock market, and the data indicating a slowdown in US employment; a signal that according to investors would lead to a pause in the Federal Reserve monetary tightening. The reference index Nikkei achieved an increase of 2.37% to 32,708.48, with an increase of 758 points. On the currency market, the yen is stable against the dollar, at 149.50, while the phase of weakness on the euro continues, at the lowest level in over 15 years, at a level of 160.50.

Good too Chinese bags which close the session in rally, in the wake of Wall Street’s gains on Friday fueled by the US employment data below expectations which give rise to hopes for a pause in the rate hike by the Federal Reserve: the Shanghai Composite index rises by 0.91%, to 3,058 .41 points, while that of Shenzhen recorded an increase of 2.13%, to 1,914.97. Hong Kong opens the session in positive territory: the Hang Seng index initially marks an increase of 1.41%, to 17,913.54 points.

A Business Square All eyes are on Tim after the board of directors approved the sale of Netco by accepting Kkr’s offer. The American fund has put 20 billion on the table which could become 22 with the merger with Open Fiber. Closing on the network by summer 2024. No of Tim, however, to the Kkr offer on Sparkle, «it is not enough. “The board of directors’ decision is illegitimate”, comments Vivendi, announcing that it will use every legal tool at its disposal to contest the decision and protect its rights and those of all shareholders. Even for Merlyn, the board of directors’ decision is “disrespectful and wrong”.

In the meantime, it spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens the week at 181 points, in line with the latest closing. The yield is around 4.493%, at the lowest level of more than two months. Investors welcomed the Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold for the second time in a row, after the ECB kept rates unchanged in October for the first time in over a year.

