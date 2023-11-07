Suara.com – Harvey Malaihollo is currently better known as a politician. This 61 year old singer is active as a member of Commission V DPR-RI from the PDIP faction.

“I’m from the West Papua electoral district,” said Harvey Malaihollo when met at the Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

In between his busy schedule as a member of the DPR, Harvey Malaihollo still finds free time to sing. The uncle of artist Mikha Tambayong admits that he cannot get through the day without singing.

“I can’t possibly not sing. If I don’t sing, I’ll get sick,” said Harvey Malaihollo jokingly.

“God has given me this talent. That’s why I still have to be able to channel it, in the midst of my busy schedule,” he continued.

Harvey Malaihollo does various things to still be able to sing in between his busy schedule as a member of the DPR. Some of them include going to a karaoke place to sing with friends.

“Usually I mostly sing with my friends. Not professionally, but that can pay off my longing for the world of art,” added Harvey Malaihollo.

Actually, offers to sing for payment are still coming for Harvey Malaihollo. However, not all offers can be taken up because they conflict with his work schedule in parliament.

“I do have other work, so the priorities are shifted a little. For example, on the weekend there is an event and I happen to be in Jakarta, so I will accept the event. It’s just that the priorities are different,” said Harvey Malaihollo.

The schedule for performing at The Splendor Night concert is one of the activities that according to Harvey Malaihollo is timely. The event, which was held on New Year’s Eve 2023, did not conflict with the obligation to serve as representatives of the people of West Papua.

“It just so happened that there were no activities in our respective electoral districts that day, so I was able to spend a little time filling in the event,” said Harvey Malaihollo.

Harvey Malaihollo also promised to give the best performance at the concert. The singer of “That’s Love” will not waste the opportunity to entertain the audience again.

“I’m really happy. I haven’t done a New Year’s Eve event for decades,” said Harvey Malaihollo.