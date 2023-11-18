Denpasar Voice – Shin Tae Yong has just accompanied the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

However, in the first match which was held on November 16, the Garuda squad was beaten by Iraq with a score of 5-1.

The Indonesian national team was humiliated in front of thousands of Iraqi supporters at Basra Stadium.

The Indonesian national team was only able to score a consolation goal through Shayne Pattynama’s feet at the end of the first half.

However, who would have thought, apparently Shin Tae Yong was interested in two big clubs from Central Java.

Quoted from the Football Info fanbase account, Shin is interested in Persis Solo and PSIS Semarang.

“Two Central Java clubs are fighting over Shin Tae Yong,” he wrote.

Many fans suggested that Shin move to Persis Solo if his contract with the Indonesian National Team expired.

“It would be better for STY to handle the Persis Solo club,” wrote Edu Edward.***