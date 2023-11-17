Problems for Spalletti ahead of the match against Macedonia: the defender will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning with more in-depth instrumental tests

Problems for Alessandro Bastoni, who stopped during training with the Azzurri due to a muscle strain in his right calf. The Italian defender will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning with more in-depth instrumental tests, to fully understand the seriousness of the problem. Against Macedonia, Buongiorno or Gatti should be fielded instead of him by the Italian coach. The hope, obviously, also from a championship perspective, despite the calf being very delicate, is that the problem can be resolved in a few days.