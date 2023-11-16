Mancini replaces the Inter defender in blue. Problems also for goalkeeper Vicario who suffered a slight fever during the night. As a precaution, Atalanta player Marco Carnesecchi was called up

Following the instrumental tests carried out this morning, which confirmed a muscle strain in the right calf, defender Alessandro Bastoni left the national team retreat. Further investigations will be carried out by the Inter medical staff. As a replacement, coach Spalletti has called up Roma defender Gianluca Mancini who will join the team in the evening. For Bastoni at this point the match against Juve is at great risk.

goalkeepers

—

During the night, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario suffered a slight fever. As a precaution, Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has been called up and will reach Coverciano in the late morning.