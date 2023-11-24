“The vaccination approach towards fragile patients has been revolutionized by the arrival in our country of the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine. It is a vaccine with a very high efficacy profile and which can also be used safely in immunocompromised patients; moreover, it is a vaccine that has proven to be effective, not only in the prevention of herpes zoster, but also against post herpetic neuralgia which is one of the most feared complications”. This was stated by Laura Sticchi, associate professor of hygiene, University of Genoa, Policlinico San Martino.

The difference with the past is tangible, particularly for rheumatological and fragile patients. “The vaccine is an inactivated vaccine – concludes Sticchi – which means that it can be used safely even in immunocompromised subjects. The rheumatology patient can be treated with immunosuppressive drugs and this vaccine can also be used with serenity in these patients”.