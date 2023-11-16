The president of Lecce after the mess in the match against Milan: “Technology must not generate a new type of fouls”

First the facts, then the words. In just a few days, Italian football has angered Saverio Sticchi Damiani, president of Lecce, in different ways. The facts: the “step on foot” which pushed referee Abisso, after checking the monitor, to cancel Piccoli’s goal which would have allowed the Giallorossi to complete the comeback against Milan. The words: the reason with which the sports judge disqualified Sticchi Damiani until December 4 tells of “an intimidating attitude with offensive and threatening expressions”. The president of Lecce is a man of law: for him, facts are important, but words also have weight. Today he returns to both things by launching a proposal for the future.