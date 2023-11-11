The president of Lecce on the disallowed 3-2 goal: “No one from Milan complained about the foul. Every time we concede a goal we will look for any pest to show it to the VAR”

Lecce’s president, Saverio Sticchi Damiani, didn’t like Piccoli’s 3-2 goal annulled at all. “A fairy tale that we had built with so much effort ruined by a use of VAR that is becoming diabolical. If you want to split hairs, you have to do it not only against Lecce but also against the other teams.”

passion

—

The Lecce n.1 continues: “No AC Milan player complained about the foul. He will want to say that every time Lecce concedes a goal we will look for any pest to show it to the VAR. There is always a pest. We are taking a direction where if we want to look for a minimal detail, we can find it.” The conclusion is bitter. “This club plays football for passion, not for business, with 30 thousand enthusiastic fans at the stadium. Thus we risk ruining the beauty of sport.”