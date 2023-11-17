Actor Steven Yeun will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the movie Thunderbolts and we already know who he plays.

Since it became known that Steven Yeun would join the cast of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts movie, it was rumored that he could play Sentry, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. Now, Robert Kirkman, the maestro behind The Walking Dead and Invincible, has confirmed it.

In a recent conversation between Robert Kirkman and comic book artist David Finch, The Walking Dead creator said, “My good friend Steven Yeun is going to play Sentry in a movie.”

Sentry

Furthermore, he added.

“He called me and went to a costume fitting. I hope I don’t get into trouble… I don’t think it’s a spoiler.” Kirkman jokes. “I know he was studying Sentry’s trajectory and said, ‘Oh shit, I forgot that Invecible is also yellow and blue.'”

This confirms that Steven Yeun will be wearing the original Sentry suit in the comics, although it looks nothing like it. But since he is a good actor, he will surely be able to handle the character.

What do we know about the Thunderbolts movie?

For now the plot is a bit under wraps, but Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will create a team with some Marvel characters for the most dangerous missions. The group will consist of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen). The big threat could be Sentry (Steven Yeun), which would lead to a big battle.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will be released on July 25, 2025. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

All UCM installments can be seen on Disney plus with this link.

You can access our WhatsApp group.